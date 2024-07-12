UPND MEMBER SPEAKS OUT…let’s not ignore voices and aspirations ofthose who entrusted us with their votes

UPND MEMBER SPEAKS OUT

…let’s not ignore voices and aspirations of

those who entrusted us with their votes

By Bright Tembo( The Mast)

KABWE UPND youth activist Don Mwenda has urged President Hakainde Hichilema not to forget the struggles, sacrifices, and unwavering dedication of those who worked tirelessly “to bring the party to power”.

Mwenda said true leadership is not about personal aggrandisement but about serving the people.

“As leaders, it’s easy to get caught up in the trappings of power and forget the very people who helped you achieve it. But it’s the grassroots supporters, the foot soldiers, and the everyday citizens who are the true backbone of any political party. Let us not forget the struggles, the sacrifices, and the unwavering dedication of those who worked tirelessly to bring us to power. Let us not ignore the voices, the concerns, and the aspirations of those who entrusted us with their votes,” he said in an interview. “As we bask in the glory of our achievements, let us remember that true leadership is not about personal aggrandisement but about serving the people who matter most. Let us rediscover our connection with the grassroots, listen to their stories, and empower their voices.”

Mwenda added that he cannot keep quiet while the plight of UPND members who were on the ground has not been looked after three years into government.

“To the leadership of UPND, I remain a loyal and dedicated member, but I cannot keep silent on the plight of our grassroots and foot soldiers who feel forgotten and neglected after our victory. It pains me to see civil servants who bravely supported us when it was unpopular still marginalised and overlooked for promotions while their former persecutors, known PF sympathisers, remain in positions of power. I urge you to address this injustice and recognise the dedication of our people. Let us not forget those who stood by us in the darkest hours,” Mwenda said. “Their neglect may have far-reaching consequences, even affecting President Hakainde Hichilema’s vote in 2026. Let us unite and work together to build a government that truly serves all from the grassroots to the top. My loyalty remains unwavering, but I hope my voice is heard.”

He reaffirmed his commitment and loyalty to the UPND.

“I want to assure you that despite my concerns I remain a loyal and dedicated member of this party. I believe in our shared vision and values, and I will continue to work tirelessly to support our collective goals. My desire is to see our party thrive not just in power but in its commitment to the people we serve. Let us stay true to our roots and work together to build a brighter future for all,” said Mwenda.