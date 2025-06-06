UPND MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE ON THE PASSING OF HIS EXCELLENCY EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, SIXTH PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE ON THE PASSING OF HIS EXCELLENCY EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU, SIXTH PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA



By Hon. Batuke Imenda, Secretary General – United Party for National Development (UPND)





It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that we have received the news of the passing of His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia.



On behalf of the United Party for National Development (UPND), its leadership, and our membership across the nation, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Lungu family, the Patriotic Front (PF), and indeed all Zambians during this difficult time.





As a party, before he rose to higher heights, we remember President Edgar Lungu as a dedicated member of the UPND before he left the party.



He ascended to the highest office in the land as Almighty God’s will and contributed to the consolidation of our democratic processes. No one can take away that rare achievement and honourable feat from him.





We may have disagreed politically as human beings but we all know that death is always a challenging and painful process, it is a road in which we shall all pass, to that end, unity in diversity is cardinal in this hour of need.





We believe that for those that die believing in God, there is hope beyond the grave. We therefore pray that our former president shall be in the presence of the Most High.





Today, we mourn him not just as a former President, but a father, uncle and grandfather to the bereaved family members .





To comfort the bereaved family and lender respect to the esteemed office he once held, we humbly appeal to the nation to mourn our former president with the respect he deserves.





May his soul rest in eternal peace.



Hon. Batuke Imenda

Secretary General

United Party for National Development (UPND)



(C) UPND Media Team

UPND Zambia

WAGON MEDIA

Hon Batuke Imenda