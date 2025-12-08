UPND ministers may be jailed after leaving office – Prophet Davies Mwila

UPND ministers may be jailed after leaving office – Davies Mwila



FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila has prophesied that some UPND ministers will be jailed after leaving office in 2026.





Mwila said some of the ministers were already scared of losing power because they are aware of what awaits them in the future.





“When you are in power in Zambia, you need to face some consequences. UPND doesn’t want to leave office because they are scared they can be jailed. It has been a trend in this country that once you lose power, the people in power start arresting. Others it’s prosecution, others it’s just persecution,” he charged.





The former PF boss also claimed that former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo’s convictions were all persecutions because according to Mwila, Lusambo had money before he even became a minister.





He expressed confidence that the UPND would also lose power next year the way PF lost in 2021.



“UPND is a one term government because of the failure to fulfill the promises. They have been saying there’s no opposition. No, the opposition is the people. If the Zambian people say kuya bebele, they will go. Looking at how things are right now, they have to pack.”





“The voters have already decided that the UPND is going. All what is remaining is for us to come up with is a better candidate,” he said.





Mwila claimed that the current administration’s performance is the worst since 1991, charging that even the PF did better than UPND.





“UPND performance is the worst since 1991. They have not fulfilled the promises they made. They said they would reduce mealie meal at k50, they said the dollar would come to K10, have they done that? They said fertiliser would come to K250. The fuel in 2021 was cheaper than now,” he said during an interview on Diamond TV last night.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 8, 2025