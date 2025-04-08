UPND MOVES TO MEND RELATIONS WITH ZIM

…SG Imenda Meets Mnangagwa



The ruling UPND has moved in to mend relationship with neighbouring Zimbabwe.



The two countries have not in reality enjoyed cordial relationship since the ascendancy of Hakainde Hichilema and UPND to power.



Zanu-PF enjoyed a warm relationship with the PF then in government. The two presidents of the two countries both who now late once said the two countries were twins.





The change of government in Zambia has not seen the two countries’ relations the same with Zimbabwe perceiving the new government of UPND being imperialist which had a good relations with the opposition in that country.





President Hakainde Hichilema has skipped two important Heads of State meetings in Harare and since his ascendancy to the presidency has never been to that country. He has however visited all Zambia’s neighbours.



It looks the UPND is worried with the current situation with reports of political opponents being sought by the Hichilema regime having fled into Zimbabwe.





So today UPND Secretary General Bbatuke Imenda visited Zimbabwe to see how the two ruling parties can work together. During the talks with Zanu-PF Secretary General Imenda brought the issue of political opponents being sought by law enforcement agencies who are suspected to be hiding in Zimbabwe.





Zanu-PF Secretary General confirmed that the issue was tabled and said the two parties have agreed to work together. He said Zanu-PF works with ruling parties and not opposition. But this is not true as Zanu-PF had been a close ally of PF in Zambia since the party’s inception.





Imenda also paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.



“Today, I hosted Cde Imenda Batuke, Secretary General of Zambia’s ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), who paid a courtesy call at State House. He was accompanied by Dr Obert Mpofu, Secretary General of ZANU PF, Ambassador Charity Charamba, and other senior officials.





Our discussion reaffirmed the unbreakable historical bonds between Zimbabwe and Zambia, grounded in shared struggles, mutual respect, and enduring solidarity,” President Mnangagwa confirmed in a statement posted on his Facebook page seen by Zambian Eye.

