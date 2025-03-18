UPND MPs Face Growing Anger as Development Stalls



The frustration of neglected Zambians is reaching dangerous levels, as seen in Ikelenge, where Hon. Elijah Muchima, UPND MP and Minister of Lands, was nearly attacked by his own constituents. The people’s anger is no longer just words it is boiling over into action.



For years, opposition MPs, now in government, blamed the Patriotic Front (PF) for blocking development. They claimed they lacked the resources to make real change. But now, with the UPND in power and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) increased, the excuses are wearing thin.





Thomas Sipalo, popularly known as Komboni President, did not hold back in his assessment of the situation. “These MPs must take responsibility. They told us PF was sabotaging them, but now they have all the money and full control. What’s stopping them from delivering?” he asked.





The UPND came to power with bold promises of transformation, yet many constituencies remain untouched. Schools are still in disrepair, roads are impassable, and communities lack clean water. Constituents who had high hopes for change are now beginning to question whether they were deceived.





In Ikelenge, residents confronted Muchima, demanding answers. “We are tired of hearing the same old excuses,” one angry voter shouted. “We were promised development, but we are still suffering. Where is the change we voted for?”



Sipalo warned that if MPs continue to fail their people, they should expect serious consequences. “The people won’t tolerate lies anymore. MPs must wake up before it’s too late. If they don’t deliver, they will be chased out of their constituencies. Bazayamba kubatimba.”





Despite the government’s claims of increasing funding for projects, the reality on the ground tells a different story. Constituency funds are either mismanaged or tied up in bureaucratic delays, while MPs remain silent. This has led to growing suspicions of corruption and inefficiency.





With Zambia’s next general elections still a year away, the pressure is mounting. The anger in Ikelenge is not isolated—similar frustrations are rising in constituencies across the country. If MPs do not act quickly, they risk not just losing votes but facing open rebellion from the very people who put them in office.





“The warning is clear,” Sipalo concluded. “Zambians are tired of being used and lied to. We fought for change, not for another round of empty promises. MPs need to deliver now or face the consequences.”



