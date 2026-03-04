UPND NOT A HIDING PLACE FOR OFFENDERS – MWEETWA



UPND national spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the governing party is not a hiding place for people who have committed offences and are defecting from the opposition to save their faces.





And Mr Mweetwa, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, has advised PF leaders to quit politics for subjecting Zambians to untold economic and governance misery during their tenure of office.





Featuring on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme yesterday, Mr Mweetwa said with President Hakainde Hichilema, there is no friendship when it comes to the rule of law.





He said people joining the ruling party should do so based on their conviction that they will work with Mr Hichilema.



Mr Mweetwa said one should not join UPND to seek refuge, stressing that those who commit or committed crimes are on their own.





“You know that Kelvin Sampa, my own friend, joined the UPND. Didn’t he get convicted after joining the UPND? He did. So, with President HH, there is no friendship when it comes to the law,” he said.





“Another example is William Banda, who was known to be a ringleader for violence in MMD. But the moment he joined UPND, today you can actually think that he is a chairman for religious affairs in the UPND.”





Mr Mweetwa said the UPND’s philosophy of political engagement is different from political parties that were previously in government.



ZDM