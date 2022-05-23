UPND not learning from bad habits of PF

We campaigned and won elections among other things, on the premise of getting rid of bad habits imbebed in society by those we took over from.

As a party, we are learning that, embracing bad habits can cost you people-power. Therefore, we have learnt to not learn and embrace bad things.

UPND, the people’s party must not embrace bad habits of the PF; the habits that had former president, Mr. Edgar Lungu booed in heroes stadium, or we would also be booed by the people. But, one thing I am certain of is that, we won’t be booed in that fashion. We shall deliver beyond people’s expectations. We have a selfless leader in charge of National affairs.

As young politicians of today, we must learn how to live together in harmony. Whether or not our political ideals differ, our common ground must always be peace. Young people of UPND are not learning bad things from our predecessors. We will not entertain that.

Wherever I go, I emphasise that to our people that, we must not fight each other. We must deal and fight poverty together with those in opposition. The opposition also, should speak about the plight of the people, so that, government can listen and work on those issues. Not insults. This won’t be tolerated. The rule of law is in active mode, for the first time in history.

To you our friends in opposition, bring out issues on the ground, where there’s no water, where there’s no road, bring out those issues, not what we’re seeing today where to them, giving checks and balances is amounting to insulting the President; we would like to remind those who think are still under a lawless regime, we are not living in a country of lawlessness. We are no longer with that habit of freely insulting leaders as it used to be. We won’t allow you to insult President Hakainde Hichilema on tribal lines, the law will follow you, vigorously. The rule of law has come.

We are no longer in an era where an opposition is treated like they were not a citizen as it was the case of President Hichilema in opposition. We are all Zambians.

To my fellow members of the ruling UPND, we must not becomes lazy because we won elections; people will put others. We must continue as a party to respect our colleagues in opposition, so that Zambia’s democracy seizes to exist only on paper; people must feel, and must be able to touch the democracy being promoted by His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema.

Back in the day, no opposition would have a programme on radio without being attacked or that radio station being vandalised.

When we campaigned against cadres in markets, some members thought it was a joke. Some of our members thought we would take over from the wrongs of robbing from the council, from the markets, from the poor, from the bus drivers. Many are not happy because, Hakainde said no to getting money from markets, and that he has embraced the rule of law.

We give our leader, kudos for his love for Zambia.

I said this when I featured on Millennium Radio’s, “The Interview”, with Mukwima Chilala.

Liswaniso