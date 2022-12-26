By Veronica Mwale

Ndola 26 th December, 2022

UPND ON THE COPPERBELT WARNS THOSE PLANNING TO DEMONSTRATE AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT

Copperbelt Youth Chairman Mr Warren Hinyama has warned the Patriotic Front(PF) and those planning to hold demonstration against the government urging the Copperbelt Police Command to be on the lookout.

The Copperbelt Youth Chairman was speaking this morning at UPND Secretariate in Kanshenshi Ndola where he held a Press briefing to address issues of national importance.

He said while the government has created an enabling environment surrounding the governance issues in the country ,the party will not sit idle and let the Patriotic Front (PF) make the country ungovernable.

Mr Hinyama added that the PF had their time to govern the country but failed lamentably that is why the country has gone into serious economical challenges and the ruling UPND under President Hakainde Hichilema are doing everything possible to fix the economy which was left in tatters.

He assured the people on the Copperbelt Province and Zambia at large that things will get better soon as the President has indicated that 2023 is the year to unlocking the local economy.

He reminded those planning to demonstrate that Copperbelt is no longer their bedroom and that PF must behave themselves.

Mr Hinyama reminded the people that gassing, and other political brutality started from the Copperbelt under their watch .”What are they talking about, PF must be ashamed of themselves these are just doomsayers who have nothing to offer any more I urge every well meaning Zambian to ignore them because they will never govern Zambia again “.He said .

“What kind of human beings are you ,you will never change and be remorseful. ” Mr Hinyama wondered .

He further said that the government under President Hakainde Hichilema has done so much under one year ranging from increased CDF from paltry K1. 6 million to now about K28.3 million , Free Education policy, stabilization of Zambian economy, among other achievements so far .

The Copperbelt Youth Chairman said President Hichilema is resolved and determined to bring Copperbelt and Zambia to its economic glory days.

Copperbelt Province Youth Chairman who was accompanied by several party officials was reacting to the purpoted demonstration which PF recently indicated that it will hold demonstrations on the Copperbelt about economical hardships that people on the Copperbelt Province were going through.

CIC PRESS TEAM