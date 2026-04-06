UPND OPENS BATTLE FOR PRESIDENCY: HH CHALLENGERS GIVEN GREEN LIGHT, K100,000 FEE SET

By Current Zambia

Members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) who wish to challenge party president Hakainde Hichilema in the forthcoming intra-party elections scheduled for April 15 have been invited to submit their nominations within the prescribed period.

UPND Election Chairperson, Hon. Mufalali, announced that aspiring candidates must file their nominations between Wednesday and Friday this week.



Hon. Mufalali explained that elections in lower organs of the party are currently underway, forming part of the broader internal electoral process leading to the selection of top leadership.



He further stated that members intending to contest for the position of party president will be required to pay a nomination fee of K100,000.

The development signals the beginning of a key democratic process within the ruling party, giving members an opportunity to contest leadership positions at various levels.

📷UPND media