UPND POPULARITY SOARS AS GOVERNMENT DELIVERS ON KEY NATIONAL REFORMS – MARK SIMUUWE

Lusaka, Monday – United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuuwe says the ruling party’s popularity continues to surge as more Zambians embrace the development agenda being implemented since President Hakainde Hichilema assumed office in 2021.

Speaking during a Prime TV, Oxygen of Democracy Program, Mr. Simuuwe said the UPND has achieved significant milestones that have transformed the economic landscape from a state of negative growth to a path of recovery and optimism, bolstering investor confidence in the country.

He said the UPND has continued to receive defections and many Zambians joining the party across the country.

“Our record speaks for itself. We have moved from economic decline to steady recovery, restored investor confidence, and more importantly, we are seeing Zambians—especially from the opposition—joining the UPND because they see that we are delivering on our promises,” said Mr. Simuuwe.

He cited several flagship achievements, including the successful implementation of free education, the expansion of the Social Cash Transfer programme, and the reintroduction of meal allowances for students at all seven public universities.

Mr. Simuuwe also highlighted the government’s investment in human capital through mass recruitment in the education, health, and defense sectors. He added that the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is now funding skills training and bursaries for youth across the country.

“Debt restructuring has been a game-changer, judicial reforms are underway with the establishment of the Financial and Economic Crimes Court, and we are revamping the mining sector with progress at Mopani and KCM. Even long-overdue payments to farmers and suppliers are being made,” he said.

Mr. Simuuwe said the UPND has restored the rule of law, ended political violence and caderism, and ensured inclusive representation in Cabinet.

He further stated that media freedom has been guaranteed, with President Hichilema committing that no media house will be shut down under his leadership.

“Zambians remember how Prime TV was shut down under the previous regime. Today, media houses operate freely. That’s real democracy,” Mr. Simuuwe added.

He said the country’s bumper harvest is expected to drive down mealie meal prices, which will contribute to reduced commodity costs and improve household welfare.

“As more citizens witness these changes in their daily lives, the UPND continues to grow stronger,” Mr. Simuuwe said.

© UPND Media Team