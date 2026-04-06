UPND PRESIDENCY RACE OPEN TO ALL ELIGIBLE MEMBERS



Lusaka… April 6, 2026 – The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has announced that its presidential position is open for contestation as the party conducts its intra-party elections.





UPND Elections Committee Chairperson, Likando Mufalali, disclosed that any eligible member wishing to contest for the party presidency is free to do so





Speaking during a press briefing, Mr. Mufalali said the process was open and guided by the party constitution, which allows members in good standing to file nominations and participate in the elections.





He explained that all positions, including that of party president, were open to aspiring candidates who meet the requirements.





Mr. Mufalali stated that individuals interested in contesting for the presidency were welcome to submit their nominations through the established channels, emphasizing that the party was committed to a transparent and inclusive electoral process.





He further explained that the elections had already commenced at the grassroots level, with members contesting positions from branch structures upwards to the general assembly, where the party president will ultimately be elected.





Mr. Mufalali stressed that the UPND does not allow shortcuts in its electoral process, noting that all members are required to follow the laid down procedures.





He also urged members to maintain peace and unity throughout the election period, adding that the process was intended to strengthen the party and promote internal democracy.