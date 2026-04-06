UPND REJECTS SOCIAL MEDIA CLAIMS OF LEADERSHIP TAKEOVER



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dismissed as false and misleading reports circulating on social media suggesting that the party has been taken over by certain individuals.





In a statement, Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda said the party is concerned about the claims, particularly those linked to Patrick Tembo Banda, describing them as baseless and untrue.





She emphasized that the party remains stable and continues to operate under its constitutionally elected leadership.





According to the statement, Hakainde Hichilema remains party President, with Mutale Nalumango serving as Vice President. The Secretary General is Batuke Imenda, deputized by Gertrude Imenda, while Collins Maoma continues as National Chairperson.





The party further stated that all structures, from the secretariat to grassroots level, are fully functional and aligned with the party constitution, with no leadership vacancies.

Preparations for the upcoming General Assembly are also progressing as planned.





Members and the public have been urged to remain calm and ignore misinformation, as the party says it remains united and stable.