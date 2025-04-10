UPND Remains the Party of Choice, Says Simuuwe



Lusaka, April, 9, 2025 — United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuuwe says the ruling party continues to grow from strength to strength and remains the preferred choice for many Zambians.





Speaking during an appearance on KBN TV’s The Big Hour program, Mr. Simuuwe highlighted the UPND’s consistent growth since its formation, noting that the party has never experienced a decline in popularity.





He pointed to the recent by-election victories in Luapula Province and other regions as evidence of the party’s sustained support across the country. Mr. Simuuwe emphasized the importance of blending new ideas with experienced leadership to preserve institutional memory and ensure continuity within the party.





Mr. Simuuwe stated that the UPND has extended an olive branch to opposition members, reinforcing its commitment to the principles of multiparty democracy. “In a democratic system, political parties function like clubs where dialogue and collaboration are essential,” Mr. Simuuwe said.





He noted that Zambia operate under a representative democracy where each arm of government plays a distinct role: the Executive initiates bills, Parliament debates and enacts laws, and the Judiciary interprets them. The need to amend laws is an essential part of a functioning democracy.





Mr. Simuuwe said the UPND in opposition rejected Bill 10 because, in the case of a constitutional bill, the entire document is debated as a whole—not clause by clause. Once such a bill is presented, it cannot simply be amended on the floor of Parliament. Instead, it must be sent back to the drafters for revisions.





He reiterated the party’s strong opposition to the now-defunct Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10, describing it as a direct threat to Zambia’s democracy, religious freedom, and accountability systems.



Other major concerns raised by Mr. Simuuwe included attempts to abolish key civil service commissions, scrap the Industrial Relations Court, and allow Parliament to influence the number of judges in higher courts—moves he said would erode institutional independence and delay justice.





Mr. Simuuwe further denounced clauses that would have allowed the President to alter provincial boundaries without parliamentary oversight and reintroduce deputy minister positions—labeling them as costly and unnecessary. He noted some positive proposals now reflected in current reforms, such as the mandatory resignation of ministers 90 days before elections, which he said promotes fairness during campaigns.





HE also revealed that the recent visit by UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda to Zimbabwe’s ruling party, ZANU-PF, reflects ongoing efforts to build and strengthen relationships with sister ruling parties in the region.





“This visit is part of our continued engagement with ruling political parties across the region. In August 2022, ZANU-PF sent a delegation to Zambia, where we held discussions at Pamodzi Hotel. The recent trip was a reciprocal gesture,” Mr. Simuuwe explained.





He noted that the UPND has also established working partnerships with other regional and international political movements, including South Africa’s ANC, the Communist Party of China, Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi, among others.





Mr. Simuuwe added that among the key issues raised in these engagements was the need for greater regional cooperation in addressing cross-border concerns such as fugitives fleeing justice after committing offences.



