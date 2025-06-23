FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Date: 22nd June 2025



UPND RESPONSE TO PROF. NGOMA’S REMARKS: PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS LED WITH PEACE, NOT SILENCE



We have taken note of the remarks attributed to Professor Naison Ngoma in The Mast Newspaper, in which he asserts that “Zambia’s peace is at risk” and calls on President Hakainde Hichilema to unite the nation before it is “lost.” While we respect Prof. Ngoma’s contribution to national dialogue, it is imperative to clarify the facts and dispel the narrative that the Head of State has not acted decisively or in the national interest.





Following the passing of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President Hichilema chose the path of peace, healing, calm, and reconciliation. Even in the face of unfair criticism, inflammatory statements, and blatant misinformation, the President maintained dignified silence, not out of weakness, but out of deep commitment to national unity.





He has consistently called for calm and reminded citizens of our shared duty to uphold peace, especially during periods of national mourning.

To ensure the late President Lungu received the honor and dignity befitting a former Head of State, President Hichilema dispatched a team of high-level envoys to engage the Lungu family in good faith.





These envoys included our former Vice President, Mr. Enock Kavindele, His Royal Highness Chief Mumbi, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, the Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa and other senior government officials.





This delegation was tasked with engaging the family and stakeholders in the search for a reasonable, inclusive, and amicable resolution over the unfortunate impasse relating to the state funeral. These efforts were made in full respect of the Lungu family’s wishes, and with sincere hope of avoiding divisions during this solemn time.





Though some of these overtures were declined or politicized, the President has kept the doors of government open, should the family of the late President choose to revisit the matter. This remains the stance of a Head of State who puts peace before politics.





Prof. Ngoma’s concerns would be more impactful if they reflected the true scope of President Hichilema’s engagement. We respectfully urge the Professor and others in academia to contribute constructive, well-informed commentary that aids national healing rather than stokes public anxiety.





Instead of issuing alarmist statements, Prof. Ngoma might consider offering a roadmap that accurately traces how the government should have reached out, respectfully, in pursuit of unity during this process.

Zambia’s peace is not under threat from the President; it is under threat from reckless misrepresentations and inflammatory posturing.





President Hichilema has shown unwavering commitment to dialogue, dignity, and democracy. His leadership during this challenging period should be acknowledged as steady, inclusive, and mature.





As UPND, we reaffirm our dedication to preserving the peace that our country has long been known for. We call on all Zambians, regardless of political persuasion, to join hands in safeguarding that peace, with honesty and goodwill.



Issued by:

Mark Simuuwe

Media Director

United Party for National Development (UPND)