UPND RESUMES FULL PARTY ACTIVITIES AS MOURNING PERIOD FOR FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU ENDS



Lusaka, 20th June 2025



The United Party for National Development (UPND) has officially resumed full party activities following the end of the extended national mourning period for former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who passed away in South Africa earlier this month.





UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe confirmed the development during a media briefing held at the Anderson Kambela Party secretariat in Lusaka today.



He said party structures are now reactivated and free to engage in mobilisation, communication, and other political functions.





Mr. Simuuwe stated that during the mourning period, the Office of the Secretary General had instructed party members to refrain from making unauthorised statements out of respect for the solemn national atmosphere.



He said this directive was necessary to ensure sensitivity during what he described as a time of emotional reflection and healing for the nation.





“We are now back to full mobilisation,” Mr. Simuuwe said. “However, party members must remain coordinated and responsible in issuing statements to the public and the media.”





Reiterating President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent call for unity and reconciliation, Mr. Simuuwe commended the Zambian people for conducting themselves peacefully and respectfully during the mourning period.





He said citizens have demonstrated that Zambians are peace-loving and law-abiding and further extended gratitude to UPND members across the country for adhering to the communication directive from the Secretary General’s office and maintaining party discipline.





Mr. Simuuwe also stated that the party will not hesitate to respond to any unwarranted political attacks, but stressed that any responses would be pursued within the confines of the law, including statutes under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act.





He urged members to avoid confrontations and remain peaceful, warning that certain recent actions that amount to legal breaches, the party will formally report to law enforcement agencies.



“The constitution remains in effect during a funeral. Respecting mourning does not mean suspending the rule of law,” he said.





Mr. Simuuwe has also called for the resumption of public debate on the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025, which is expected to be tabled in the National Assembly in soon.





He urged citizens and civic stakeholders to engage constructively in the process to better understand the economic, administrative, and legislative benefits the proposed amendments are intended to bring.





“We need broad support for these reforms to advance national development,” he added.



© UPND Media Team