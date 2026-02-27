UPND SAYS ACC’S INDEPENDENCE NOT COMPROMISED BY DIRECTOR GENERAL’S PARTY AFFILIATION

By Chamuka Shalubala

UPND Deputy Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says the fact that Anti-Corruption Commission –ACC- Director General Dalphne Chabu is a UPND member does not compromise the fight against corruption.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Nkandu says what matters is Ms. Chabu’s Zambian citizenship, qualifications, and ability to execute her duties diligently and professionally.

Addressing concerns by various stakeholders over the closure of corruption cases involving government officials, including Solicitor General Marshal Muchenje and Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo as recently announced by the ACC, Mr. Nkandu said this does not imply that the commission has been compromised.

He has stressed that the ACC operates independently within the law, making decisions based on evidence and not political affiliation.

Mr. Nkandu is of the view that sinister suggestions of political interference only serve to undermine public confidence in institutions mandated to uphold integrity and accountability.

He has since advised the opposition against trivializing the fight against corruption, saying government remains committed to combating corruption and ensuring those found guilty face the law, regardless of their political standing.

PHOENIX NEWS