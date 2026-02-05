UPND says HH’s 2026 campaign will be financed locally



The ruling United Party for National Development has stated that President Hakainde Hichilema will rely on local resources to fund his 2026 re-election campaign, according to UPND and Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa.





Mweetwa said the President’s economic activities and political base are rooted in Zambia, leaving no justification for claims that foreign funding will be involved. He said the President’s long-standing investment record within the country demonstrates confidence in domestic economic systems.





Campaign financing often becomes a focal issue during election cycles, with parties facing scrutiny over funding sources and spending practices. Mweetwa said the statement was intended to address speculation early and provide clarity before the campaign environment becomes more active.





He said locally sourced campaign funding promotes accountability and reinforces a direct relationship between leadership and voters. According to Mweetwa, campaigns supported by domestic resources reflect public confidence rather than dependence on outside interests.





The spokesperson also rejected suggestions that state resources would be used for partisan purposes. He said the ruling party remains committed to maintaining a clear separation between government functions and party activities and will comply with all legal requirements governing campaign financing.





Mweetwa said the funding approach mirrors the administration’s broader policy direction, which emphasizes local investment and national ownership. He said political campaigns should reflect the same principles promoted in governance and economic management.





As Zambia moves closer to the 2026 elections, campaign funding strategies are expected to attract increased attention. Mweetwa said the UPND’s position is clear and consistent: President Hichilema’s campaign will be financed from within Zambia, in accordance with the law and established political norms.