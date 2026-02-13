BRIEFING | UPND Scoops Muchinda Ward Seat in Local Government By-Election
The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has won the Muchinda Ward local government by-election after securing a narrow but decisive victory in the vote.
Announcing the official results, Returning Officer Smart Muwowo said UPND candidate Nicholas Munsele polled 844 votes out of more than 1,700 cast, placing the party ahead of its closest challenger.
UPPZ candidate Garrison Musonda finished second with 679 votes, while the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) candidate Ronald Chola trailed with 271 votes.
The outcome reinforces UPND’s continued ability to compete effectively in ward-level contests, even as opposition parties remain active and relatively competitive on the ground.
TOTALS
REGISTERED: 4,964
*FDD: 271 (5%)*
UPND: 844
UPPZ: 679
REJECTED: 36
VOTES CAST: 1,830
1. Chikubula Primary School
REGISTERED: 785
FDD: 45
UPND: 86
UPPZ: 141
REJECTED: 3
VOTES CAST: 275
2. Mulilima A
REGISTERED: 795
FDD: 93
UPND: 126
UPPZ: 89
REJECTED: 3
VOTES CAST: 311
3. Mulilima B
REGISTERED: 794
FDD: 62
UPND: 113
UPPZ: 107
REJECTED: 5
VOTES CAST: 287
4. Fitebo
REGISTERED: 371
FDD: 13
UPND: 103
UPPZ: 54
REJECTED: 6
VOTES CAST: 176
5. Ndabala 1
REGISTERED: 505
FDD: 14
UPND: 92
UPPZ: 56
REJECTED: 3
VOTES CAST: 165
6. Ndabala 2
REGISTERED: 504
FDD: 17
UPND: 81
UPPZ: 51
REJECTED: 2
VOTES CAST: 151
7. Chisebwa
REGISTERED: 549
FDD: 13
UPND: 115
UPPZ: 62
REJECTED: 1
VOTES CAST: 191
8. Nyamanda
REGISTERED: 380
FDD: 07
UPND: 66
UPPZ: 29
REJECTED: 03
VOTES CAST: 105
9. Misenga
REGISTERED: 281
FDD: 7
UPND: 62
UPPZ: 90
REJECTED: 10
VOTES CAST: 169
Interesting results in Serenje.
The confusion caused by Zumani Zimba, Professor Dan Pule and Brian Mundubile in Tonse Alliance has started showing. And once the Patriotic Front withdraws support, it shows. Brian Mundubile ‘s Tonse/ FDD candidate came out third, even beaten by the UPPZ candidate. Lessons for Hon Mundubile and team.. Once the PF machinery is not there, FDD – Tonse Alliance is dead.
I will take some interest in this UPPZ party. There’s something this party is doing right which is attracting people. It had a strong showing in the Kasama Mayoral Bye Elections coming out third, and here it is in Serenje, with a second Position. And look at the gap between UPPZ and the Tonse/FDD candidate!