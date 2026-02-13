 BRIEFING | UPND Scoops Muchinda Ward Seat in Local Government By-Election





The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has won the Muchinda Ward local government by-election after securing a narrow but decisive victory in the vote.





Announcing the official results, Returning Officer Smart Muwowo said UPND candidate Nicholas Munsele polled 844 votes out of more than 1,700 cast, placing the party ahead of its closest challenger.





UPPZ candidate Garrison Musonda finished second with 679 votes, while the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) candidate Ronald Chola trailed with 271 votes.





The outcome reinforces UPND’s continued ability to compete effectively in ward-level contests, even as opposition parties remain active and relatively competitive on the ground.



TOTALS

REGISTERED: 4,964

*FDD: 271 (5%)*

UPND: 844

UPPZ: 679

REJECTED: 36

VOTES CAST: 1,830







1. Chikubula Primary School

REGISTERED: 785

FDD: 45

UPND: 86

UPPZ: 141

REJECTED: 3

VOTES CAST: 275





2. Mulilima A

REGISTERED: 795

FDD: 93

UPND: 126

UPPZ: 89

REJECTED: 3

VOTES CAST: 311



3. Mulilima B

REGISTERED: 794

FDD: 62

UPND: 113

UPPZ: 107

REJECTED: 5

VOTES CAST: 287





4. Fitebo

REGISTERED: 371

FDD: 13

UPND: 103

UPPZ: 54

REJECTED: 6

VOTES CAST: 176



5. Ndabala 1

REGISTERED: 505

FDD: 14

UPND: 92

UPPZ: 56

REJECTED: 3

VOTES CAST: 165





6. Ndabala 2

REGISTERED: 504

FDD: 17

UPND: 81

UPPZ: 51

REJECTED: 2

VOTES CAST: 151



7. Chisebwa

REGISTERED: 549

FDD: 13

UPND: 115

UPPZ: 62

REJECTED: 1

VOTES CAST: 191





8. Nyamanda

REGISTERED: 380

FDD: 07

UPND: 66

UPPZ: 29

REJECTED: 03

VOTES CAST: 105



9. Misenga

REGISTERED: 281

FDD: 7

UPND: 62

UPPZ: 90

REJECTED: 10

VOTES CAST: 169