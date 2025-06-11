UPND SECRETARIAT CAUTIONS AGAINST UNAUTHORIZED STATEMENTS ON THE DEMISE OF FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU





The United Party for National Development (UPND) has issued a formal statement cautioning its members against making unauthorized public comments following the death of former Republican President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





In a notice released today the party’s Secretary General, Hon. Batuke Imenda, expressed concern over the proliferation of unsanctioned remarks made by individual party members.





“It has come to the attention of the Secretary General of the governing party that members have been issuing statements and comments on the demise of the former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu without clearance or authority from the UPND Secretariat,” Mr. Imenda said.





Calling for a unified and respectful approach to national mourning, Mr. Imenda emphasized the importance of discipline, protocol, and solemnity during this period. “As we are mourning as a nation, we need to conduct ourselves in a systematic and organized solemn manner, preach peace and unity,” he added.





The UPND has now directed that all official communication regarding the party’s position or participation during the mourning period will be issued solely by the Office of the Secretary General, Party Spokesperson and the Party Media Team. Official government statements will be communicated by the Secretary to the Cabinet or the Chief Government Spokesperson.





Furthermore, all members or affiliates who wish to make public comments on this matter must first seek express authorization from the Office of the Media Director, Mr. Mark Simuuwe.





“This should be taken as an official notification,” the statement stated.

The UPND reiterates its condolences to the family of the late President Lungu and calls on all Zambians to stand together in dignity and respect during this time of national loss.



©️ UPND Media Team