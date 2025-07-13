UPND SECRETARY GENERAL HIGHLIGHTS KEY LESSONS FROM CHINA TRIP



Lusaka, 13th July 2025



Upon his return from a CPC-funded trip to China, United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Batuke Imenda shared insights on how Zambia can learn from China’s development and poverty alleviation strategies. The trip, initiated by President Hakainde Hichilema, aimed to strengthen party-to-party relations and explore successful development models.





The Zambian delegation, which included representatives from various party levels, witnessed firsthand China’s remarkable success in lifting approximately one billion people out of poverty through deliberate policies and economic empowerment programs. Imenda was particularly impressed by the transformation of Chinese villages with “improved housing” resembling “small towns” and robust support for businesses in hospitality and trade.





A significant takeaway was China’s commitment to cultural preservation, with cultural centers in every village to maintain heritage. Imenda also stressed the importance of party schools and ideological alignment, where government technocrats are members of the ruling party and undergo rigorous training to ensure consistent policy implementation—a practice he believes is missing in Zambia and leads to misapplication of funds.





The delegation also explored China’s advanced green energy solutions, particularly solar power, hoping Zambia can leverage this expertise to address its power deficit.





The establishment of direct flights between the two countries was also emphasized to transform Kenneth Kaunda International Airport into a regional hub.



Imenda noted China’s deep appreciation for the TAZARA railway as a “lifeline” and “signature achievement for Africa,” with ongoing efforts to modernize it. He reiterated the UPND’s commitment to deepening relations with the CPC and implementing lessons learned, particularly in educating UPND members and technocrats on the party’s constitution and manifesto.

Imenda highlighted the Chinese model where “the party is supreme” and dictates orders for the government to implement, a spirit the UPND aims to emulate for internal coherence.



What are the most valuable lessons Zambia can learn from China’s development model, particularly in the context of poverty alleviation and party-driven governance?



ODM