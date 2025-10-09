UPND SECRETARY GENERAL IMENDA PAYS COURTESY CALL ON PARAMOUNT CHIEF CHITIMUKULU





KASAMA, Wednesday, October 8, 2025 — United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Mr. Batuke Imenda today paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga II of the Bemba people at his palace in Kasama District, Northern Province.





The delegation, which included Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Beauty Undi Phiri, engaged in discussions centered on developmental priorities and collaboration between Government and traditional leadershipto enhance the well-being of citizens in the province.





Mrs. Phiri said the visit provided an important opportunity to share insights and compare notes on developmental issues, ensuring that Government’s programmes remain inclusive and responsive to the needs of all Zambians.





“As Government, we recognize that traditional leaders are the custodians of our culture, heritage, and grassroots governance. The UPND New Dawn Government under President Hakainde Hichilema views traditional leadership not as adversaries, but as key partners in national development,” Mrs. Phiri said.





She noted that President Hichilema’s administration attaches great importance to working hand-in-hand with chiefs and traditional authorities to foster unity, peace, and equitable development across the country.





Mrs. Phiri expressed gratitude on behalf of the delegation for the warm reception accorded by the Paramount Chief and reaffirmed Government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with traditional institutions.





“We are confident that through our continued partnership, we can work together to build a brighter and more prosperous future for the people of Kasama, Northern Province, and Zambia as a whole,” she added.



© Falcon News