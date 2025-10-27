UPND SECRETARY GENERAL WARNS INACTIVE STRUCTURES, CALLS FOR DISCIPLINE AND MOBILISATION IN CENTRAL PROVINCE AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS





…“Mobilise or Be Dissolved,” Imenda Tells Central Province UPND Leaders



Kabwe, Sunday — United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General Hon. Batuke Imenda has urged party leaders in Central Province to intensify mobilisation efforts and maintain discipline as the country heads toward the 2026 general elections.





Speaking when he addressed the provincial leadership in Kabwe District, Mr. Imenda expressed disappointment over reports indicating low levels of mobilisation in the province, warning that he would not hesitate to dissolve inactive party structures.





“I am not going to remain Secretary General while provincial leaders hold positions without working. If you fail to mobilise, I will dissolve your committee as I have done elsewhere,” Mr. Imenda warned.





He noted that other provinces such as Western, Copperbelt, and Eastern were leading in mobilisation and urged Central Province to emulate their efforts.





Mr. Imenda reminded party officials that winning the 2021 elections was not the end of their mission, stressing the need to consolidate support for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND at all levels of government.





“Our goal is not just for President Hichilema to win in 2026, but to secure victory for our MPs, mayors, council chairpersons, and councillors,” he said.





The Secretary General called for inclusivity and unity, advising leaders to accommodate new members rather than pushing them away. He emphasized strengthening grassroots structures as the foundation of effective mobilisation.





Mr. Imenda also urged every party member to ensure that their family members acquire National Registration Cards (NRCs) and voter’s cards, saying this was key to securing a majority win.





“If we love President Hichilema and the UPND, let’s make sure our families register to vote. Every leader must carry their voter’s card to every meeting,” he directed.





Highlighting key government achievements, Mr. Imenda encouraged leaders to communicate the successes of the New Dawn Administration, including:





• The Free Education Policy, which has enabled over 2.2 million pupils to return to school;

• The reintroduction of student meal allowances in public universities;

• Increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for community projects and youth skills training; and

• The ongoing revival of Mulungushi Textiles, expected to benefit over 35,000 cotton farmers through supply chains and value addition in textile and cooking oil production.





He said these milestones demonstrate President Hichilema’s commitment to industrialisation, education, and inclusive economic growth.





“In just four years, President Hichilema has achieved what past regimes could not. The results are there for everyone to see,” Mr. Imenda said.





The Secretary General further announced that resources have been mobilised to support party activities across the country and urged all structures to ensure accountability and transparency in the use of funds.





“Funds are being disbursed to provincial, district, and constituency committees to strengthen polling station management, and I will demand returns on how every kwacha is spent,” he added.





Mr. Imenda called for unity, discipline, and hard work among party members, saying only a well-organised, disciplined and mobilised UPND could deliver a decisive victory in 2026.



