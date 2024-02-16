UPND SHOULD BE CAREFUL WITH DEFECTORS

…..some people have been sent as spies, claims Miyanda

Friday, 16th February, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Governance Expert Wesley Miyanda has advised the ruling UPND to be careful with the so-called defectors saying some of them are sent as spies.

Mr Miyanda said much as it is a known fact that politics is all about numbers, it is not true that all these people defecting to UPND party mean well and would wish to remain genuine members.

He said some of them are pure spies and there is need for UPND leadership to receive them with one eye open.

He also said on the other hand, citizens in general are ever complaining about the high cost of living due to ever escalating prices of essential commodities.

“Members of UPND, especially Youths, are raising concerns on a number of issues such as lack of financial support and being sidelined in many sectors of the economy in comparison with what PF used to do for its members when in power, though in their case mostly was money not sweated or worked for,” he said.

“Father Frank Bwalya and other members from different Political parties are warmly welcome to the ruling (UPND) Party. It is an obvious fact that many more members have been and still are flocking to the ruling party for various reasons such as supporting and appreciating its economic policies genuinely, or to look for jobs and other personal benefits that can place food on their tables to avert economic harshness.”

He noted that there is too much “I don’t care” type of attitude amongst national leaders to the extent of ignoring all these valid concerns being raised.

Mr Miyanda reminded all leaders and other members of UPND that much as they wish to jubilate over the joining of new members from other political parties, more party members will be lost through frustrations.

“So for them to have the equilibrium or strike a BETTER DEAL ON PARTY MEMBERSHIP, better to continue receiving more new members as well as finding BETTER ways of maintaining ALL UPND Members by attending to all their concerns on jobs and business opportunities. Moreover, UPND leadership should expeditiously find a way of meeting people’s expectations in general especially in addressing the high prices of essential goods such as fuel and Mealie meal,” he stated.

“Truthfully speaking, three quarters of Citizens are not happy with the current situation. TIMELY & FRIENDLY ADMONITION!”

SmartEagles2024