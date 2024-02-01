UPND SHOULDN’T DOWNPLAY OPPOSITION ALLIANCE – MTAYACHALO

CHAMA North Member of Parliament, Yotam Mtayachalo, has noted the need to include more opposition political parties if the newly birthed People’s Movement is to succeed.

He is of the take that the movement will derive a lot of strength if other opposition entities such as the Socialist Party, Forum for Democracy, Development-FDD, Patriots for Economic Progress-PEP, and Zambia Must Prosper, joined forces.

In welcoming the formation of the movement which harbours intentions of getting into an alliance heading into the 2026 General Elections, Mtayachalo feels the move will strengthen the fragmented opposition to enable it provide effective checks and balances.

He suggests that if an opposition alliance is to stand the test of time, it should be people driven with a democratically elected Presidential Candidate and defined manifesto.

Mtayachalo reflects that previously, opposition alliances have not been a success in Zambia because every leader wanted to lead.

He has also urged the ruling party not to underplay the potential of an opposition alliance as some members are already doing, but should instead rectify where it has gone wrong.

