“UPND SHOWS RESPECT AND DISCIPLINE: PARTY SECRETARIAT TAKES LEAD IN MOURNING FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU”





The United Party for National Development (UPND) has demonstrated its commitment to discipline and protocol by cautioning its members against making unauthorized public comments on the demise of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. This move showcases the party’s dedication to unity, respect, and solemnity during this period of national mourning.





A Unified Approach to Mourning



The UPND’s Secretary General, Hon. Batuke Imenda, has emphasized the importance of a systematic and organized approach to mourning, calling on members to preach peace and unity. By directing that all official communication be issued solely by designated officials, the party is ensuring a cohesive and respectful response to the former President’s passing.





Discipline and Protocol



The UPND’s directive is a testament to the party’s commitment to discipline and protocol. By requiring members to seek authorization before making public comments, the party is maintaining a unified and dignified stance during this time of national loss.





Kudos to the UPND Secretariat



The UPND’s leadership has shown exemplary discipline and respect in its response to the former President’s passing. By taking the lead in mourning and ensuring a unified approach, the party is demonstrating its commitment to national unity and dignity.



