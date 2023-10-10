UPND, Socialist Party bedfellows on homosexuality – Kabimba

UPND, SP bedfellows on homosexuality – Kabimba

UPND and Socialist Party are bedfellows on homosexuality and they should not call each to out, but account to the Zambian people, says Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba said what Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe’s statement that State House is deeply anchored with gays does is to take away from the fact that both the SP and the UPND are advocates of LGBTQ.

“So that argument in my view between the Socialist Party and the UPND is very hollow. The arguments from both sides.. https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/upnd-sp-bedfellows-on-homosexuality-kabimba/