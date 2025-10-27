UPND SUPPORTER TO SUE PATRIOTIC FRONT SEEKING $10 MILLION FOR DEFAMATION

UPND SUPPORTER TO SUE PATRIOTIC FRONT SEEKING $10 MILLION COMPENSATION





Embattled UPND supporter George Mtonga has announced that he is consulting his legal team to file a defamation lawsuit against the Patriotic Front (PF)





Mtonga claims that members of the former ruling party have falsely accused him of possessing fake academic qualifications, allegations he describes as malicious and damaging to his reputation.





He says the forthcoming legal action will demand $10 million in compensation for the harm caused to his name andg credibility.