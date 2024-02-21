UPND Trustee Criticizes Former President Lungu’s Proposal To Scrap The Free Education Policy

Grace Chivube, a National Trustee of the United Party for National Development (UPND), has strongly criticized former President Edgar Lungu’s purported plans to abolish the UPND Free Education Policy. Chivube emphasized that such a move would insult the intelligence of Zambian women and pose a significant burden, particularly on the girl child.

Ms. Chivube underscored the crucial role of education in national development, stating that quality education serves as the bedrock for progress in any society. She highlighted the importance of the Free Education Policy in empowering women and girls, especially in the face of challenges such as unwanted pregnancies.

According to Ms. Chivube, President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to reintroduce Free Education was a gesture of gratitude to the Zambian people for their support and contributions, particularly in funding his education during his earlier years under Dr. Kenneth Kaunda and the United National Independence Party (UNIP).

Since the reintroduction of Free Education, Ms. Chivube noted a positive impact, with many women and girls seizing the opportunity to pursue education. She warned that any attempt to dismantle the policy would have adverse effects, potentially exacerbating issues such as youth involvement in criminal activities and unplanned pregnancies.

Ms. Chivube called upon former President Lungu to show self-respect and reconsider his stance on Free Education, recognizing its significance in empowering Zambian women and fostering national development.