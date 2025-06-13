UPND URGES LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S FAMILY TO HEED ARCHBISHOP CHAMA’S CALL FOR DIGNIFIED MOURNING

UPND URGES LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S FAMILY TO HEED ARCHBISHOP CHAMA’S CALL FOR DIGNIFIED MOURNINGUPND URGES LATE PRESIDENT LUNGU’S FAMILY TO HEED ARCHBISHOP CHAMA’S CALL FOR DIGNIFIED MOURNING





Lusaka, Thursday 12 June 2025 — United Party for National Development (UPND) Presidential Support System Director General for Media, Fr. Frank Bwalya, has called on family members of the late sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to heed the wise and timely counsel of Archbishop Ignatius Chama of the Archdiocese of Kasama by helping to ensure that the late president is given a dignified, peaceful, and unifying send-off.





Fr. Bwalya was speaking at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka UPND Party Secretariat in Lusaka when he addressed the media on the ongoing period of national mourning.



He said the remarks made by Archbishop Chama during his weekly radio program Ishiwi Lyakwa Kachema, broadcast on Radio Lutanda on Wednesday, are not only timely but offer deep spiritual and national guidance.





“The words of Archbishop Chama speak to the soul of the nation. We fully support his call for a respectful, solemn, and united mourning period for our former Head of State. This is not a time for finger-pointing, speculation, or politicization of death,” Fr. Bwalya stated.





He warned that some of the statements circulating in public, especially on social media, have been reckless and harmful to the dignity of the bereaved family and the legacy of the late president.





“Some of the things being said about the passing of President Lungu are not only unhelpful, they are adding salt to the injury that his family is already enduring. We join Archbishop Chama in urging all Zambians, especially close family members and political stakeholders, to be responsible and compassionate in word and deed.”





Archbishop Chama, during his program, had strongly cautioned against using the funeral of a statesman to sow division or confusion. He reminded Zambians that the responsibility of laying to rest a former president with honour lies not only with the government, but with the entire nation.





“This is a national duty. Whatever we say or do during this period should bring healing, not confusion. We risk losing the spiritual and moral opportunity to unite as a nation if we choose disunity and half-truths in our words and actions,” the Archbishop said.





Fr. Bwalya echoed these sentiments, calling on the Lungu family to reflect deeply on the Archbishop’s guidance.



“We appeal to members of the Lungu family, especially those making public statements, to show leadership and honour the memory of their loved one through unity, truth, and dignity. President Lungu served this nation, and he deserves a funeral befitting a statesman, free from blame games and unnecessary controversy.”





He also urged political figures across the divide to emulate the Archbishop’s call for maturity and humility, saying Zambia must show the world that it can mourn its leaders with honour and unity.





“Let us rise above politics. Let us mourn with humanity. The world is watching how we lay to rest a man who once led this country. Let us do so with grace and dignity,” said Fr. Bwalya.





President Edgar Chagwa Lungu served as Zambia’s sixth Republican President from 2015 to 2021. He passed away recently after a period of illness. Funeral arrangements are underway, and the government has pledged to accord him a State Funeral in line with his status.



© UPND Media Team