UPND USING CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS TO CONSOLIDATE POWER



…says Mwale, as he interacts with SP leaders from Mandevu and Lusaka Central Constituencies



Lusaka… Tuesday April 15, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) Deputy General Secretary for Politics, Faston Mwale, has cited the ruling UPND for attempting to entrench its grip on power through proposed constitutional amendments, which he contends are designed to weaken Zambia’s democratic institutions.



Speaking during a meeting with constituency leaders from Mandevu and Lusaka Central, Mr. Mwale stated that the proposed changes were not in the interest of the Zambian people, but rather aimed at serving the ambitions of a privileged few within the UPND leadership.



He warned that the amendments represented a direct threat to the country’s democratic foundations and called on political leaders and citizens to remain vigilant.



Mr. Mwale criticized the UPND government’s track record, citing poor financial management, the rising cost of living, and the increasingly high cost of doing business as evidence that the current administration had failed to honor its promises to Zambians.



He suggested that the party’s focus had shifted from addressing citizens’ concerns to securing its own political survival.



The SP Deputy General Secretary urged party leaders and supporters to intensify mobilization efforts and educate the public about what he described as the dangers and long-term consequences of the proposed amendments.



He stressed the importance of unity and collective action in safeguarding the constitution and ensuring that the voices of ordinary Zambians were not silenced.



Mr. Mwale also expressed confidence in the strength of the Socialist Party’s grassroots support, stating that he believed Zambians were growing increasingly dissatisfied with the UPND’s leadership.



He observed that the ruling party’s popularity had continued to decline across the country.



In addition, he appealed to other opposition parties, church leaders, and civil society organizations to join forces in resisting what he termed the UPND’s attempts to undermine democracy.



He emphasized that the struggle was not merely about opposing constitutional amendments but about securing a better and more democratic future for all Zambians.



Mr. Mwale concluded by calling for unity and resilience, urging citizens to stand firm in the face of what he described as calculated efforts to erode democratic governance.



The Socialist Party leader was accompanied at the meeting by several Members of the Central Committee, including Horace Longwe, Fletcher Kalobwe, Joseph Chibanga, Moddy Chisha, Marian Mwango, and Thressa Kayanda from the women’s league.