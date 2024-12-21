UPND USING HUNGER TO MANIPULATE VOTERS IN BY-ELECTIONS, NEW HERITAGE PARTY



THE JUST ENDED BYE ELECTIONS ARE NOT FREE AND FAIR, AS INTIMIDATIONS AND WIDESPREAD HUNGER IN ZAMBIA IS BEING USED BY UPND AS A POLITICAL TOOL TO MANIPULATE VOTERS.



21st December 2024.



Lusaka, Zambia.



The recently concluded by-elections are a stark reflection of the corruption and intolerance exhibited by the UPND country wide.





For starters, the police and ECZ are shamelessly now UPND cadres who can democratically implement law and order..



We are appalled by the blatant disregard for democratic principles, as evidenced by the expulsion of NHP/UKA campaign team from Kawama ward on 19th December 2024 by UPND cadres during the by-election, in Chililabombwe in full view of police . This incident raises serious concerns about the safety and security of our citizens.The names of those behind this evil corrupt act are known; it is only that the witnesses are scared for their well being to stand as witnesses in court, so we cannot publish the list of names of UPND unholy scum implementers , or take legal action as of now.





UPND’s desperation to cling to power makes them use hunger to buy voters, rather than earning the trust of the Zambians through fair and transparent means.



For example, let us look at an imagined polling station with 700 registered voters. When the ruling UPND party realizes that they only have 300 supporters, they use the ECZ voters registers to identify the voters, analyze and count how many are their know cadres and supporters, and how many are not supporting them, hence are likely to vote for the opposition. To sway the election in their favor, they target and bribed around 200-250 voters from the opposition with essentials like mealie meal, cooking oil, sugar, and money in exchange with voters cards and NRCs. The UPND agents collect these and withhold them untill after the elections are included, there by creating a low turn out for opposition supporters and voters, effectively disenfranchising them.





Additionally, in bye elections areas, UPND is using social cash transfers to pregnant women, breast feeding mothers and seniors to vote buy. They also intensify developmental projects like road maintainance, work for food, work for money and giving CDF monies to applicants to swing votes into UPND favour.





This tactic is particularly exploitative, given the widespread hunger in Zambia, which is being used as a political tool to manipulate voters.





In essence, Zambians are being forced to choose between exercising their democratic right to vote and feeding their families. Many loving parents are left with no option but choose to feed their children for a few days. This is a false dichotomy, and it’s unacceptable that the UPND is using hunger as a means to maintain their power.





Due to this evil tactic, it can clearly be seen that UPND is scoring higher in low income areas and rural Zambia, while losing in middle income and high income polling stations.





The whole upnd thing is against human rights. The international community, including organizations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, has expressed concerns about Zambia’s deteriorating human rights situation and the need for reforms to ensure credible elections.





In light of these developments, the New Heritage Party (NHP) cannot in good conscience declare these elections as free and fair. Instead, we view them as a manifestation of the UPND’s intimidation tactics, designed to silence opposition voices and maintain their grip on power.





As the New Heritage Party, we will continue to stand strong against these undemocratic practices and fight for a Zambia where every citizen’s voice is heard and valued.



Aggephrey Brill

Chief Spokesperson

New Heritage Party