UPND USING ONE-PARTY TACTICS TO SILENCE THE OPPOSITION

…it is abusing the Public Order Act says HOWARD KUNDA

Ndola, Monday, October 9, 2023 ( Smart Eagles)

Zambia Wake-Up Party (ZAWAPA) President Howard Kunda has alleged that the UPND Government is using one-party tactics in an effort to silence the opposition.

Mr. Kunda has charged that the UPND Government is abusing the public order act to curtail opposition political parties from highlighting its blunders.

Police last Saturday prevented the opposition Socialist Party (S.P) from holding a rally at Changanamai Grounds in Kwacha East, Kitwe.

Police recently blocked the Patriotic Front party from holding a Rally in Lusaka’s Zingalume ‘due to lack of manpower’ and further stopped a Church gathering in Ndola where former President Edgar Lungu was supposed to appear.

The former Muchinga Member of Parliament said the Government is stopping opposition political parties from holding rallies fearing that they will amplify national issues that include the high cost of living compounded by hiked prices of mealie meal, fuel and electricity.

“The UPND campaigned on the premise of abolishing the Public Order Act but they are now abusing the act to disadvantage the opposition. The UPND promised to abolish the Public Order Act,” Mr. Kunda said.

“We have discovered that this ruling party wants to exist alone. They are having meetings without a permit but they want the opposition to have a permit. This shows that the Government is under pressure. The Government is stopping the opposition from holding public rallies fearing that we will talk about the high cost of living, high mealie meal prices and high fuel prices. You have seen prices of things have tripled,” he said.

Mr. Kunda disclosed that ZAWAPA too has been denied an opportunity to launch the party via a public rally at Musa Kasonka Stadium in Ndola since August.