UPND VOWS TO HAVE PATRICK BANDA ARRESTED OVER IMPERSONATION CHARGES





By Patricia Mbewe



UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe says the party will take legal action against Mr. Patrick Banda, who recently declared himself the sole authority over the ruling party.





Mr. Simuuwe is urging party members to report Mr. Banda to the police for impersonation, stressing the UPND’s commitment to handling the matter within the law.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Simuuwe says Mr. Banda’s actions of taking over a legitimate organization are an offense.





Mr. Banda, a founding member, claims authority rooted in the party’s 1998 formation and constitution and has halted internal electoral processes and appointed Mr. Charles Longwe as interim Secretary General.





But Mr. Simuuwe says that the party is focusing on resolving the matter through proper channels and has emphasized the UPND’s firm stance on legal matters, saying Mr. Banda will be arrested.



PHOENIX NEWS