UPND WARNED AGAINST ADOPTING PF DEFECTORS – LIFUKA
Governance expert, Reuben Lifuka, has criticized the growing trend of ward councilors defecting from opposition political parties such as the Patriotic Front (PF) to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), describing the move as driven largely by selfish motives rather than genuine commitment to public service.
Mr. Lifuka says the wave of defections demonstrates opportunism among some local leaders who are seeking political survival ahead of the August general elections.
Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Lifuka said many of the ward councilors abandoning their parties appear to be motivated by the belief that “the grass looks greener” in the ruling party.
He said most of them have worked for almost five years under their respective parties, and it is surprising that they are only now discovering ideological differences.
Mr. Lifuka added that some councilors may be switching allegiance because they are aware that they stand little chance of retaining their seats under their current parties, suggesting that they view joining the UPND as a safer political bet, assuming the ruling party is strong enough to carry the day in the upcoming polls.
He, however, cautioned the UPND against focusing solely on the apparent disarray within the opposition, warning that while there may be confusion among opposition political parties, their main challenge remains the electorate.
Mr. Lifuka emphasized that the ruling party must be prepared to defend its record in office and account for its performance to the Zambian people rather than relying on defections as a measure of popularity.
He has further urged political leaders across the country to prioritize service delivery and accountability over personal political calculations as the country heads toward the general elections.
By Margaret Mwanza
Well said. Zambians have a misconcieved notion that “Aligning” ones self means you support the policies of the party.
Those that too often make that kind of noise are either seeking a job, or a means to make a living.
We are hearing the same chants from said members that “they need to be looked after” by the party? Zambians voted HH into office to uplift “not party members alone” but the lives of every Zambian.
When you support a party in its views and policies the party doesnt owe in any way.
If you as a chirstian stand for certain ideals, does the Church then have an obligation to feed you?
Certain political parties have engrained this notion in our people and Ba JMC hinted at this in his/her comment to an article. Our mindset needs to change and our political players in their quest for office need to articulate what parties are. What politics is. And that individuals need to be productive in their lives to provide for themselves a livelihood. If these issues are not properly taught in a home. Schools are the best way values can be imparted. Begging and servitude culture using politics is so retrogressive.
This article is so timely