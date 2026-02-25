UPND WARNED AGAINST ADOPTING PF DEFECTORS – LIFUKA



Governance expert, Reuben Lifuka, has criticized the growing trend of ward councilors defecting from opposition political parties such as the Patriotic Front (PF) to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), describing the move as driven largely by selfish motives rather than genuine commitment to public service.





Mr. Lifuka says the wave of defections demonstrates opportunism among some local leaders who are seeking political survival ahead of the August general elections.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka today, Mr. Lifuka said many of the ward councilors abandoning their parties appear to be motivated by the belief that “the grass looks greener” in the ruling party.





He said most of them have worked for almost five years under their respective parties, and it is surprising that they are only now discovering ideological differences.





Mr. Lifuka added that some councilors may be switching allegiance because they are aware that they stand little chance of retaining their seats under their current parties, suggesting that they view joining the UPND as a safer political bet, assuming the ruling party is strong enough to carry the day in the upcoming polls.





He, however, cautioned the UPND against focusing solely on the apparent disarray within the opposition, warning that while there may be confusion among opposition political parties, their main challenge remains the electorate.





Mr. Lifuka emphasized that the ruling party must be prepared to defend its record in office and account for its performance to the Zambian people rather than relying on defections as a measure of popularity.





He has further urged political leaders across the country to prioritize service delivery and accountability over personal political calculations as the country heads toward the general elections.



By Margaret Mwanza