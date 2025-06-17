UPND WARNS AGAINST FALSE INFORMATION



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has warned that growing misinformation on key national issues is threatening public trust and undermining policy reforms.





UPND media team member Cosmas Chileshe says politically motivated falsehoods around the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 and the recently enacted cyber laws are misleading Zambians and derailing national development efforts.





Mr. Chileshe has noted that some opposition members and institutions are deliberately distorting facts to serve partisan interests, leading the public to reject initiatives meant to benefit them.





He has described the trend as dangerous and counterproductive to democratic governance.