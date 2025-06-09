UPND WARNS PF LEADERS AGAINST HIJACKING STATE FUNERAL FOR POLITICAL GAIN





Lusaka, 09, June 2025 — The United Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka Province has cautioned against attempts by internal Patriotic Front (PF) factions to hijack the funeral of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for political maneuvering, warning that the solemn occasion must not be turned into a battleground for PF succession politics.





Speaking after signing the book of condolences at Belvedere Lodge, the official government-designated funeral venue, UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta expressed concern that some PF leaders were exploiting national grief to assert dominance within the opposition party.





“This moment is about mourning the loss of a former Head of State, not jostling for political positions or misleading the public for factional advantage,” said Mr. Mwaliteta. “What we are witnessing from some PF leaders is an attempt to reposition themselves for power under the guise of paying tribute to President Lungu.”





Mr. Mwaliteta condemned what he called a growing trend of PF internal leaders using the funeral to stage public appearances, issue conflicting statements, and stoke confusion warning that such actions disrespect both the late president’s legacy and the dignity of the state funeral process.





He also called on President Lungu’s family to take the lead in guiding funeral arrangements, urging them not to allow political opportunists to speak on behalf of the bereaved household or the former president’s legacy.





“This is a time for unity and reflection, not a platform for PF factions to campaign. The family should lead and not let politics override tradition and dignity,” he said.





The UPND Provincial Chairperson also dismissed recent claims that government had sidelined the PF or failed to comply with constitutional provisions in organizing the state funeral.





He noted that President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration responded with honor and respect immediately upon learning of Lungu’s passing, and all necessary state protocols have been upheld.





“The funeral has been accorded with full honors as befits a former president. Any claims to the contrary are false, politically motivated, and meant to provoke national discontent,” he said.





Mr. Mwaliteta accused some PF leaders of attempting to use his death to regain visibility and influence.





He urged all political players to avoid inflammatory statements and divisive conduct during the mourning period, calling for restraint, dignity, and respect for the bereaved family and the nation.



© UPND Media Team