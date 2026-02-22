UPND WON’T HAVE IT EASY TO RECLAIM

MAMBWE LAND(MPULUNGU, MBALA , SENGA HILL) THIS AUGUST __________the urban ground is so hostile………..



By Jeromy Mwambazi- THE Reporter



It’s exactly 6 months away before Zambia goes to the polls to elect councillors, mayor’s, mps and president. The reporter is currently sampling the mood on the ground in most northern and muchinga constituencies.





Three constituencies largely dominated by mambwe speaking people are MPULUNGU, MBALA and SENGA HILL.



Usually the three act in unison politically that’s why in 2021 the trio overwhelmingly voted for the upnd at parliamentary and presidential





But things have not gone to the expectations of the people..



FOR TODAY I PICK MBALA……



HON njavwa simutowe who is also muchinga province minister will have a torrid time to convince electorates to give him second term.





Sampling the mood on the ground revealed that hon njavwa no longer commands the popularity he had in the run up to 2021 polls. Speaking to one of reporters sources, Voters in areas like kuma-round compound expressed displeasure with the area mp describing him as non performing.



They said that there was no visible development that the mp can proudly point at apart from the roads pf did a few years back.



The same sentiments were echoed by a number of electorates in areas around town centre, Chila view

area and chilunguma village.





But when the reporter talked to one in the inner circle of mbala upnd he disputed all expressions that hon njavwa has done nothing in the area. He implored people to visit the rural side of the constituency and see for themselves the wonders cdf had done.





Prominent businessman called Gazah has emerged as a strong contender to challenge the current mp. Sources in the area told the reporter that Gazah stands a good chance of winning this August if the approval rating for hon njavwa continue being at its lowest.



