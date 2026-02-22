UPND WON’T HAVE IT EASY TO RECLAIM MAMBWE LAND(MPULUNGU, MBALA , SENGA HILL)  THIS AUGUST

0

UPND WON’T HAVE IT EASY TO RECLAIM        
MAMBWE LAND(MPULUNGU, MBALA , SENGA HILL)  THIS AUGUST __________the urban ground is so hostile………..    

By Jeromy Mwambazi- THE Reporter

It’s  exactly 6 months away before Zambia  goes to the polls  to elect  councillors, mayor’s, mps and president.  The reporter  is currently sampling  the mood on the ground in most northern and muchinga constituencies.



Three constituencies largely dominated by mambwe speaking people  are MPULUNGU, MBALA  and SENGA HILL. 

Usually the three  act in unison   politically that’s why in 2021 the trio overwhelmingly  voted for the upnd at parliamentary and presidential



But things have not gone to the expectations of the people..

FOR TODAY  I PICK MBALA……

HON njavwa simutowe who is also muchinga province minister will have a torrid time  to convince electorates  to give him second term.


Sampling the mood on the ground  revealed that hon njavwa no longer commands the popularity he had in the run up to 2021 polls.    Speaking to one of reporters  sources, Voters in areas like kuma-round compound expressed displeasure  with the area mp describing him as non performing.


They said that there was no visible development  that the mp can proudly point at apart from  the roads pf did a few years back.

The same sentiments were echoed by a number of electorates in areas around town centre, Chila view
area and chilunguma village.



But when the reporter talked  to one in the inner circle of mbala upnd he disputed  all expressions that hon njavwa has done nothing in the area. He implored people to visit the rural side of the constituency and see for themselves the wonders cdf had done.



Prominent businessman called Gazah  has emerged as a strong contender to challenge the current mp.  Sources in the area told the reporter that Gazah stands  a good  chance  of winning this August   if  the approval rating for hon njavwa continue  being at its lowest.

The Debate

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here