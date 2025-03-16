UPND WRITES THE CHURCH  TO GIVE A POSITION ON INSULTING THE LEADERSHIP, ELDERS BY OPPOSITION

upndhq@gmail.com
14th March, 2025.
The General Secretary
Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ)
Multimedia Complex, Bishops Road P.O. Box 30315 LUSAKA.
The Executive Director
Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ)
P. O Box 33862,
Lusaka, Zambia
The General Secretary
Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB),
Catholic Secretariat,
Box 31965,
KabUlonga,
Lusaka, Zambia
Dear Revered Church Leaders,
SUBJECT: CALL FOR CONDEMNATION OF INSULTS IN POLITICAL DISCOURSE
We hereby express our deep concern over the increasing use of vulgar and divisive language in Zambia’s political discourse. As esteemed custodians of moral’ and ethical values in our nation, we urgethe three Church Mother Bodies, which include, inter alia, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), and Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) to take a firm and public stance against this worrying trend on a person calling himself,” Why Me”.
What is more worrying and concerning is the- silence of the church especially when the said person went further to insult particular ethnic groups. Other than it being an offence, we expect the church to provide moral guidance on such matters.
It is our considered view that it is certainly not right for the church to speak out when perpetrators of such offences are arrested for committing offences, but remain silent when offences are being committed; such a public posture encourages more criminality and immorality in society.
Recently, we have observed with great dismay the normalization and even endorsement of crude and unpalatable language in political arenas by some political leaders. It is particularly troubling that some leaders have chosen to remain silent or, worse still, to applaud such behavior. This not only erodes the moral fabric of our society but also threatens national unity and peace.
The Church has historically played a pivotal role in upholding integrity, morality, and national cohesion. At this critical moment, we seek your esteemed moral guidance and intervention.
We implore you to issue a strong statement condemning the use of vulgar language in politics and to remind all leaders, regardless of their political affiliation of their duty to promote civility and respect in public discourse.
We believe that your collective voice, grounded in the biblical principles of righteousness and national unity, will serve as a beacon of moral clarity in these challenging times. Silence on this matter may be misconstrued as tacit approval, which could further encourage the degeneration of our national values.
We trust that the Church, as a moral authority, will rise to this occasion and reaffirm its role in fostering. peace, respect, and ethical leadership in Zambia.
We look forward to your timely response and a public declaration that reaffirms the Church’s commitment to upholding moral and ethical standards in our society.
May God bless you and continue to grant you wisdom as you serve our great Christian Nation.
Mark Simuuwe
Media Director
United Party for National Development (UPND)
CC: Media Houses
It becomes difficult when tribalism and somehow corruption in church tend to take a centre stage. By comparison, upnd is far much better than Pf but look at what the so called church has been doing. Under pf, recruitment were secretly done and only names from two ethnic groups were appearing. In addition how many people died due to poor leadership but all those things were not enough for the catholics to issue statements. Now they are issuing statements, some of are nothing other than irritating purely motivated by hatred.
If they themselves are tribal, do you think they will condenm a person singing the chorus of their favourite songs? Sometimes you begin to wonder as to what motivates the people. Is it the kickbacks from PF or is just tribal hatrage…
Just write to SDA….now u want support from the Lucifer of Zambia…kikiki
Well done, Mark Simuuwe. This is exactly what it should be. Remind them about their duties.
The hypocrites complain when they are the ones insulted but not when they are the ones insulting others. Interesting, isn’t it?
Hypocrites complain when leaders and their followers are being insulted but not when they are the ones insulting others. How many times have ECL and Catholic Bishops been insulted? Has Mark Simuuwe ever found fault with this? The boy is a terrible hypocrite!
Mark is a devil in disguise . Lungu is insulted in plain view of police officers and you. Imenda called archbishop of lusaka lucifer have you come and condemn these barbaric behaviours no . Mark clean your anus before you ask others to clean their anus