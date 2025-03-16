UPND WRITES THE CHURCH  TO GIVE A POSITION ON INSULTING THE LEADERSHIP, ELDERS BY OPPOSITION

upndhq@gmail.com



14th March, 2025.



The General Secretary

Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ)

Multimedia Complex, Bishops Road P.O. Box 30315 LUSAKA.



The Executive Director

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ)

P. O Box 33862,

Lusaka, Zambia





The General Secretary

Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB),

Catholic Secretariat,

Box 31965,

KabUlonga,

Lusaka, Zambia



Dear Revered Church Leaders,



SUBJECT: CALL FOR CONDEMNATION OF INSULTS IN POLITICAL DISCOURSE



We hereby express our deep concern over the increasing use of vulgar and divisive language in Zambia’s political discourse. As esteemed custodians of moral’ and ethical values in our nation, we urgethe three Church Mother Bodies, which include, inter alia, the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), and Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) to take a firm and public stance against this worrying trend on a person calling himself,” Why Me”.





What is more worrying and concerning is the- silence of the church especially when the said person went further to insult particular ethnic groups. Other than it being an offence, we expect the church to provide moral guidance on such matters.





It is our considered view that it is certainly not right for the church to speak out when perpetrators of such offences are arrested for committing offences, but remain silent when offences are being committed; such a public posture encourages more criminality and immorality in society.





Recently, we have observed with great dismay the normalization and even endorsement of crude and unpalatable language in political arenas by some political leaders. It is particularly troubling that some leaders have chosen to remain silent or, worse still, to applaud such behavior. This not only erodes the moral fabric of our society but also threatens national unity and peace.





The Church has historically played a pivotal role in upholding integrity, morality, and national cohesion. At this critical moment, we seek your esteemed moral guidance and intervention.



We implore you to issue a strong statement condemning the use of vulgar language in politics and to remind all leaders, regardless of their political affiliation of their duty to promote civility and respect in public discourse.





We believe that your collective voice, grounded in the biblical principles of righteousness and national unity, will serve as a beacon of moral clarity in these challenging times. Silence on this matter may be misconstrued as tacit approval, which could further encourage the degeneration of our national values.





We trust that the Church, as a moral authority, will rise to this occasion and reaffirm its role in fostering. peace, respect, and ethical leadership in Zambia.



We look forward to your timely response and a public declaration that reaffirms the Church’s commitment to upholding moral and ethical standards in our society.





May God bless you and continue to grant you wisdom as you serve our great Christian Nation.



Mark Simuuwe

Media Director

United Party for National Development (UPND)



CC: Media Houses