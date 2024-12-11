UPND YOUTH CHAIRMAN URGES DIGNITY FOR FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU”



December 11, 2024



Lusaka – In the wake of the Constitutional Court’s recent ruling on the eligibility of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the UPND Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso has called for national unity and respect for the former leader.





The court’s decision, which determined Mr. Lungu’s ineligibility to contest the 2026 General Elections, marks a pivotal moment for the nation. The youth leader praised Zambians, particularly the youth, for their calm and peaceful conduct following the ruling.





“We also appreciate the positive response from opposition political parties to the call for peace,” he said, commending the role of political actors in maintaining harmony.



Recognizing Mr. Lungu’s contributions to the nation, the youth leader extended an invitation for him to embrace his new role as a statesman, encouraging Zambians to honor his service.





“We welcome him to this new chapter and urge the youth to accord him the respect he deserves,” he said.



President Hakainde Hichilema was lauded for his consistent outreach to former leaders, fostering a spirit of unity and collaboration. “The President has been engaging former Vice Presidents in statesmanship, and now is the right time to extend this to the former Sixth Republican President,” the youth leader added.





The statement called upon church and community leaders to remind the former president and his family to cherish this period, emphasizing the importance of quality time.



“We believe in the church as a guiding body. Its prayers have been a cornerstone of peace in our nation,” he said.

Reaffirming Zambia’s status as a democratic and Christian nation, the youth leader assured the international community of the country’s unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and development.





“Zambia stands as a democratic country and a peaceful place for investment,” he emphasized.



The youth leader concluded by thanking Republican President Dr. Hakainde Hichilema for his steadfast guidance in fostering peace and unity across the country.





Through these actions, Zambia continues to uphold its reputation as a beacon of democracy and a model of harmonious coexistence.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM