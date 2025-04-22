UPND YOUTH TRUSTEE SUSAN TEMBO CONCLUDES SUCCESSFUL EASTER MOBILIZATION TOUR IN SIAVONGA.



21/04/2025



Siavonga – National Youth Trustee for the United Party for National Development (UPND), Susan Tembo, has wrapped up a successful Easter mobilization tour in Siavonga District, reaffirming the party’s commitment to community engagement and development.



The tour featured a dynamic public meeting in Kariba Ward and a live radio program on Kariba FM, where Tembo interacted directly with residents on critical issues affecting their daily lives. Among the key topics she addressed were the ongoing fight against defilement and early marriages issues she said must be tackled through community awareness and by taking full advantage of the government’s free education policy.



Tembo also listened to community concerns surrounding the implementation of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and challenges with social cash transfers. She assured residents that their feedback would be taken seriously and relayed to the relevant authorities for action.



“Our people’s voices matter. We are here to listen, act, and work together towards a better Siavonga,” Tembo said. She thanked the local leadership for their support and collaboration throughout the tour.



Highlighting President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership in navigating national challenges such as the recent drought, Tembo praised his resilience and vision. “Despite the hardships, President Hichilema continues to steer the country with integrity and focus. There is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.



During her visit, Tembo held meetings with the area Member of Parliament, the Council Chairperson, and several councilors, gathering insights that will shape future interventions. She also visited hard-to-reach areas including Munyama, Nabutezi, Mulimya, Mutuba, and Nanyanga wards, acknowledging the geographical challenges but emphasizing the importance of inclusive outreach.



In her message to the people of Siavonga, Tembo expressed gratitude and optimism: “Your warmth and feedback fuel our resolve. Better days are coming, and together, we will build a stronger, more inclusive future.”



Susan Tembo’s mobilization tour underscores the UPND’s grassroots approach to governance and its ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between leadership and the people.