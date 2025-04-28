UPND YOUTHS WANT NDOLA DC TO STOP ATTACKING MPs



United Party for National Development (UPND) Ndola District Vice Youth Chairman in charge of Politics, Hitmus Mulengu, has called on Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri to desist from attacking some members of Parliament.



In a statement made available to the media, Mr. Mulengu wondered why the District Commissioner has consistently been attacking Ndola Central MP Frank Tayali, who is currently appointed by the President to serve as Minister of Transport and Logistics.



Mr. Mulengu notes that he expects the DC to be a unifier and ensure that he continues to foster development with other leaders who are appointed and elected to work for the people of Ndola.



Mr. Mulengu has urged the DC to adhere to what the Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa, directed: that civil servants who want to be active in politics should resign and stop hiding behind their positions.



He has since applauded Mr. Tayali for having kept quiet without responding to the DC despite several attacks.