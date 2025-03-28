UPND’s CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS SPARK FEARS OF ONE-PARTY STATE



…as Luzendi calls on Zambians to stand reject manipulative amendments that threaten to erode the country’s democratic gains





Lusaka… Thursday March 27, 2025



The UPND government has come under heavy criticism for its proposed constitutional amendments, which some fear could dismantle Zambia’s democratic foundations and pave the way for authoritarian rule.





According to Thompson Luzendi, a Socialist Party member and activist, the amendments — particularly Amendment No. 7 — pose a significant threat to the country’s democratic integrity.



Mr Luzendi stated that Amendment No. 7 seeks to alter Article 68(2)(B) of the Constitution by removing the fixed number of nominated Members of Parliament (MPs) and allowing Parliament to set the number through an ordinary Act.



He argued that this change would give the President unchecked power to increase the number of nominated MPs at will, enabling the ruling party to secure a two-thirds majority needed to amend the Constitution without meaningful public input.



He warned that this loophole could allow the UPND to maintain long-term rule even in the face of electoral losses by stacking Parliament with loyalists.





Referring to remarks made by UPND National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso, Luzendi noted that there are claims President Hakainde Hichilema could remain in power until 2041 if these amendments are passed.



Mr Luzendi further compared the current process to the Patriotic Front’s Bill 10, which was rejected by the UPND.





However, he argued that unlike Bill 10, the UPND was taking a more “subtle and deceptive” approach by embedding controversial clauses within seemingly progressive amendments on electoral processes and representation.



Critics have also raised concerns over the transparency and inclusiveness of the amendment process.





MR Luzendi called out the government for rushing the review, pointing out that the timeline from May 21st to June 21st, 2025, allows little room for meaningful stakeholder engagement.



He stated that Minister of Justice Princess Kasune admitted in Parliament that the public was not consulted on which clauses to amend, with key decisions predetermined by the government.



Additionally, concerns have been raised over the upcoming 2026 elections.





Mr Luzendi suggested that the ongoing electoral delimitation process could be manipulated to favor the ruling party, especially as the ECZ has yet to release its delimitation report.



He also questioned the accuracy of the 2022 Census, alleging possible data manipulation to benefit regions aligned with the UPND.





In light of these concerns, Luzendi urged Zambians to reject what he called an “unconstitutional power grab” and called for immediate action.



He outlined three key demands:

1. Removal of Amendment No. 7 — to prevent arbitrary increases in nominated MPs.



2. Suspension of the Amendment Process Until After 2026 — to ensure a fair review led by an independent body.

3. Full Transparency in Electoral Delimitation — with the ECZ required to release its report and involve all stakeholders.





Mr Luzendi stressed that Zambia has previously fought against colonialism, one-party rule, and unconstitutional power grabs and should not allow itself to return to authoritarianism.



He urged citizens to demand a governance system that reflects the aspirations of all Zambians, not just those in power.





“The time to act is now,” he said, calling on Zambians to stand against what he described as “manipulative amendments” that threaten to erode the country’s democratic gains.