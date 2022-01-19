By Larry L Mweetwa

UPND’s Depressing DELAY TO REWARD PEOPLE WHO SACRIFICED FOR THE PARTY IS DEMORALISING AND MAKES NO POLITICAL SENSE.

“Yes you have told us to be patient, we put our lives on the chopping board in order for you to enjoy and now you have even stopped picking our calls or replying to our WHATSAP messages” This is the cry of everyone. Reward the visible faces that fought with you in the trenches rest people think there is no point to risk your life and family over ICIPANI which will never appreciate. Public perception is everything.

When SATA won he rewarded Dandy crazy and he made sure he rooted the entire post newspaper workers and sent them in missions abroad. Ifwe we still pf cadres in embassies.

I totally agree with Kalani Muchima.

I know many contributed to the UPND’S victory but surely their are those whose presence can’t be missed or ignored.

One such person or musician is Cavman Zambia. This guy had to hold his career for the sake of UPND coz he couldn’t hold any show anywhere as he was regarded as a UPND cadre.

In 2015, this is the guy who did Alikwisa driver hit song. All UPND members danced to this song. This was president Hakainde Hichilema’s theme song.

HH or bally then could never step on any political stage without this song escorting him on that stage.

He later came on with Ushe Civil servant Walifola. That’s the song which finally ushered in the UPND into government.

This song electric. People danced to it without tiring.

What am I saying. It pains me to see a revolutionary like cavman still going office to office for help.

Yes many worked for that victory but there are certain individuals who the party should just look for on their own.

How in this world would you have to be reminded about that woman in woodlands selling vegetables who risked her whole life just for HH? She almost got killed for HH and UPND and after winning you let her continue suffering? Yes I remember they gave her a 10 pin after I spoke about but that’s not enough in my view.

I would want something more sustainable for her.

Back to cavman. The history of the UPND victory can never be complete without cavman coz every clip one plays for the UPND, cavmans music will forever play in the background.

Ba UPND hold your people. Don’t scatter them coz u ur now in government.

Don’t be greedy coz u ur in government. Liswaniso Gilbert my brother speak for the youths you represent. Chairman Obvioussmwaliteta Summerton represent your soldiers. Anderson Banda please help your youths. I have mentioned you people coz you all know what am talking about.

You see, SATA was not stupid to honor Daddy crazy immediately he formed government. He knew exactly the role daddy played in the victory of the PF in 2011.

The victory history of the PF can never be complete without the mention of daddy crazy with his DOCHI KUBEBA hit song.

If it was in my powers, I would have honored Cavman, that’s not to say there were no other musicians or people who played a big role.

It was collective effort but there are those whose efforts were a little bit beyond others.

You ministers who are buying houses and breaking in a short period of time, why can’t you think of buying a person like cavman even a corolla for him but you let him continue killing ants every day?

Some of you on your own wouldn’t have even won had it not been a push by people like cavman who influenced the masses with his music.

Opportunities are not only in government. This guy is an artist, you can empower him in which ever way

Look the PF empowered bena JK and team to do walk ways in Lusaka and they got motivated.

Am not saying you give cavman such jobs but sit down with him, ask him how best he thinks he can be helped.

If you ignore a human being like cavman 6 months after your forming government, whom are you going to remember. Am sure its PF cadres that’s why you have continued to embrace them since they are the ones who made you win.

Lesa Amipale ba UPND.