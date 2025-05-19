UPNDS FAILURE IS WORSENING ON A CONTINUOUS BASIS- HON. MUTOTWE  KAFWAYA

LUNTE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HON. MUTOTWE L. KAFWAYA WRITES::::



UPNDS FAILURE IS WORSENING ON A CONTINUOUS BASIS.



I read a very depressing cabinet decision, communicated by the Chief Government Spokes Person concerning the surrender of VIP and VVIP lounges at selected airports in Zambia.





Can UPND ever run anything to the satisfaction of people?



UPND has failed to run some VIP and VVIP lounges at Kenneth Kaunda, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe and Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula international airports. They have decided to give them out to the private sector for management.





UPND believes doing so will create competitiveness and customer satisfaction and ensure attainment of international standards in service delivery. This is as has been communicated.





Now, the terminals have been built for UPND. They have also been furnished for them. The only thing they have to do is to place competent Human Resources to run the lounges. They have failed to do this simple act. Instead they are privatization them.





What will UPND ever be able to run. Anyway we have overrated UPND long enough. A government that has failed to run the registrar of societies to the satisfaction of some opposition political parties.





UPND is responsible for our economy.

They are responsible for our land.

They are responsible for our water resources. They are responsible for our mineral resources. They are responsible for country.



Should it surprise anyone that UPND wanted to give away Six Million Hectors of land to a foreigner? Basically privatizing land the same way they have privatized the Lusaka Ndola Road constructed with Zambian peoples money.





Should it surprise anyone that UPND gave away 51% shares of Mopani to a foreigner for nothing – no ngwee – free free free? Foreigners walked away with control.





The other mine given to a broke investor who would start looking for money from the Zambian financial market.



This failure is beyond abnormal.



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK19.05.2025