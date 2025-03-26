UPND’s Hypocrisy on Cybersecurity and Constitution

When the Patriotic Front (PF) introduced the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021, which came into effect on April 1, 2021, then opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema and his minions vehemently opposed it. They went on a nationwide campaign, appearing on radio and TV stations to condemn the law as a tool for stifling freedoms, silencing dissent, and suppressing citizens especially those who did not align with the government of the day.

At the time, UPND positioned itself as the champion of democracy and free speech. They assured Zambians that, once in power, they would repeal this legislation, arguing that it was oppressive, regressive, and a direct threat to civil liberties. This promise was repeated time and again, forming part of their broader narrative that they were the only political force that truly cared about the rights and freedoms of the people.

However, the moment they assumed office, their stance changed completely. Not only did the UPND fail to repeal the law, but they have actively enhanced it. This glaring reversal exposes their dishonesty and confirms what many feared, “absolute power corrupts absolutely”. Instead of fulfilling their promise to protect free speech, they have fortified mechanisms to control digital spaces, silence critics, and restrict social media, the very platforms that played a crucial role in their electoral victory.

This betrayal is not accidental, it is deliberate. The UPND government is deeply sensitive to criticism, and they know that social media remains a powerful tool for exposing their lies, corruption, governance failures, and human rights violations. To protect their incompetence and shield themselves from public scrutiny, they have chosen to weaponize the same legal instruments they once condemned. This is not governance it is tyranny disguised as law enforcement.

Inconsistency: A Hallmark of Failed Leadership

This is not the only instance where UPND has displayed blatant hypocrisy. Their inconsistency on constitutional reforms is another glaring example. While in opposition, they were the loudest voices against Bill 10, insisting that the 2016 Constitution was “perfect” and required no further amendments. They accused the PF of wanting to manipulate the Constitution to consolidate power. Yet today, now that they are in government, they have completely changed their tune, openly pushing for constitutional amendments to serve their own interests.

Such double standards prove that UPND’s opposition to PF policies was never about principle, it was purely political opportunism. They are no different from those they once condemned. Instead of delivering the good governance they promised, they have chosen the path of deception, self-preservation, and betrayal of the Zambian people.

The Will of the People Cannot Be Suppressed

What Mr Hichilema and UPND fails to understand is that laws designed to serve the selfish interests of a small clique will never override the will of the people. History has shown that Zambians do not take kindly to oppression. The memories of our forefathers who stood against injustice like those who fought the brutal colonial regime in the 1962 Kitwe uprising are still fresh. The sacrifices of those who shed blood for our democracy will not be in vain.

The UPND must realize that power is not permanent. Just as they rode on the wave of public dissatisfaction to ascend to power, they too will be held accountable. The Zambian people will not be fooled twice. We refuse to betray our forefathers’ legacy simply because a small group of selfish individuals are abusing the power temporarily entrusted to them.

The struggle for true democracy continues. The people are watching, and they will not be silenced.

When stupidity becomes patriotism, the intelligent are unsafe.

Gentleness is power and influence under control.

Carlos Mukoma Chishiki

Special assistant to the president,

Citizens First.