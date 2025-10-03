UPND’s insistence on bringing back BILL 7 is suspicious – Njobvu





By Francis Chipalo



OUTSPOKEN Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu says the appetite by what he descibed as ‘out – going’ UPND government to bring back the contraversial Bill 7 is highly suspicious.





Njobvu says the insistence to bring back the Bill to parlliament which has been widely rejected by citizens is aimed at them extending their stay in power and not any good motive.





Njobvu has wondered why government still wants to bring back the proposed contraversial pieace of legislation despite concerns by stakeholders.





Speaking in an interview, the opposition leader states that government should hold on and conduct consultations with citizens before re-introducing the Bill to the house.





“They need to respect the ruling by the constitutional court and allow for wider consultations on any constitutional amendments they may attempt to undertake,” Njobvu said.





Njobvu further questioned government’s appetite on amending the constitution with pieces of legislation Zambians were oppossed to.





“What President Hakainde Hichilema and his cabinet need to focus on is developing the country and improving people’s lives instead of being obsessed with winning the next election,” he said.





Njobvu has since called on Zambians to reject the proposed Bill in the absence of their inputs, adding that ignoring people’s voices amounts to bad leadership by government.





Parliament is expected to table the Bill again amidst concerns by stakeholders, among them, the Catholic church who have said the proposed legislation has not been consultative.