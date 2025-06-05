UPND’s politicisation of Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka is bad for the local governance of our country- Silavwe Jackson

The ruling party’s politicisation of Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka is bad for the local governance of our country.



Peaceful political activities or not must be kept out of the bus stations. What was bad for the PF, must not be tolerated by the UPND.





Bus stations are public places used by civilians, most of them not politically inclined or charged. Public spaces must be neutral.





I urge the drivers from kulima tower bus station who are UPND charged to do their political activities away from the bus stations.





UPND cadres have already established a bus station at heroes stadium. Surely we cannot afford as Nation to turn public spaces into political zones. This is unacceptable.





President Hichilema and the UPND leadership must walk the talk and show leadership and stop this according to their pronouncements.





Ruling or opposition party, political activities in bus stations and markets remain repugnant to the majority Zambians. Sanity must be restored.



Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.

05|06|25