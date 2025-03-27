UPND’S ‘REFORMS’ OR POLITICAL ENGINEERING? STEPHEN NYIRENDA SLAMS TIMING & ARTICLE 7



The FOX Newspaper



LUSAKA — Opposition leader Stephen Nyirenda, President of the Munthu Party, strongly criticizes the UPND government’s proposed constitutional amendments, calling them a calculated move to solidify their hold on power ahead of the upcoming election. He highlights the amendments, especially Article 7, as a direct threat to Zambia’s democracy.



In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Nyirenda accuses the UPND of political hypocrisy, pointing out that the same party, which once fiercely opposed Bill 10 under the PF government, is now pushing constitutional changes that appear to benefit the ruling party. He questions how UPND, which once stood against manipulating the Constitution, can now justify doing the same for political gain.





While Nyirenda acknowledges a few positive reforms, like improving fairness in Constituency Development Fund (CDF) distribution and increasing representation for marginalized groups, he warns that these positive changes are being used as a smokescreen for more troubling goals.





Nyirenda raises concerns about proposed amendments such as allowing elections to proceed even if a candidate resigns, or lowering qualifications for the Secretary to Cabinet. He warns that these amendments open the door to political manipulation and interference. However, he directs his harshest criticism towards Article 7, which seeks to increase the number of nominated MPs. Nyirenda calls it an outright power grab, saying it allows the president to flood Parliament with loyalists who will approve any proposal without question, undermining democracy and eliminating meaningful checks and balances.





In the statement, Nyirenda also questions the timing of these amendments, given the upcoming election. He suggests the UPND’s rush to amend the Constitution is a desperate attempt to secure political survival, particularly as their popularity wanes and members begin defecting. “UPND knows it’s losing ground,” Nyirenda writes. “These amendments are nothing more than a last-ditch effort to cling to power before facing the voters.”





Nyirenda urges Zambians to reject Article 7 and any other amendments that threaten democracy. “This isn’t reform — it’s manipulation,” he says. “Zambians must remain vigilant and defend our Constitution from political exploitation.”



He ends his statement with a powerful call to unity: “Zambia is for Zambians, and only Zambians will develop Zambia.”