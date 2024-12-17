UPND’S REPRESSIVE TACTICS, A TOXIC LEGACY IN ZAMBIA – Chanoda Ngwira

UPND’S REPRESSIVE TACTICS, A TOXIC LEGACY IN ZAMBIA



By Chanoda Ngwira F



The continued arrests and persecution of opposition leaders under the New Dawn Government signal a deeply troubling trend that not only undermines democratic norms but also cultivates a toxic political environment in Zambia.





Prominent figures like Hon. GBM, Hon. Bowman Lusambo, Hon. Chilangwa, Mayor Chifumbe, and most recently Hon. Chitotela have been jailed in what appears to be an orchestrated campaign to silence dissent.





Such actions are not merely authoritarian, they represent a dangerous precedent that sets the stage for potential reckoning in the future. The insatiable hunger to suppress opposition voices only serves to escalate tensions and sow division among an already strained populace.





The UPND’s relentless offensive against political adversaries distracts from the pressing issues plaguing the nation, such as rampant tribalism and regionalism. As Zambians continue to grapple with socio-economic hardships, the government appears more consumed by vendetta than by solutions.





Jailing opposition leaders will not alleviate the calamities Zambians face, instead, it exacerbates the cycle of animosity and resentment. The people are yearning for constructive dialogue and meaningful reforms, yet the government remains entrenched in its bitterness, prioritizing repression over unity.





History has shown that political repression often leads to backlash. The New Dawn Government’s tactics could lead to an inevitable backlash, whereby the very architects of hostility will come to regret their actions. The heavy toll of their current path symbolized by a metaphorical open cheque, will inevitably be paid, as their attempts to entrench power through intimidation backfire.





Zambians demand leaders who genuinely represent their interests, not those who seek to quash dissent and entrench division. It is high time the UPND shifts focus from persecution to collaboration in order to heal the rifts within society and confront the real challenges facing the nation.





(Ngwira is a public Administrator, Teacher, Trade Union Expert, Writer, Politician, Consultant. Email: orisonconsult@gmail.com)