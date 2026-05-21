UPND’s Reuben Mtolo Fails to Complete Nomination as 10 Candidates File Successfully in Three Chipata Constituencies





By Ezron miti



UPND aspiring candidate for Chipata North Constituency Reuben Mtolo on Wednesday failed to complete his nomination process after technical challenges disrupted proceedings at the Anoya Zulu Nomination Centre.





Mr Mtolo, who arrived at the nomination centre shortly after National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) candidate Jackson Ngoma had successfully filed in his nomination, was accompanied by scores of party supporters around midday.





However, despite spending several hours at the centre, the process could not be concluded after electoral officers reportedly encountered technical problems with the nomination system.





Mr Mtolo later walked out of the nomination centre appearing displeased and declined to comment when approached by journalists.





Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Returning Officer Ronald Mugala confirmed that the nomination process had not been completed and expected to resume on thursday around 09:00 hours after resolving the technical challenges.





Meanwhile, three other Chipata North parliamentary candidates successfully filed in their nominations. These are Jackson Ngoma of NRPUP, independent candidate Jason Simbayambaya and Stelia Sakala independent.





In Chipata Central Constituency, Ruth Grand Phiri of NRPUP successfully filed her nomination, followed by former Chipata City Mayor George Mwanza who made his appearance in style with a cloud of supporters.





Leadership Movement candidate Syluvias Kamungu was, however, turned back after presenting incorrect nomination documents..





Mr Kamungu, who previously contested the Dilika Ward in Chipata and Mtilizi ward in Nyimba by-elections unsuccessfully, was found carrying mayoral nomination papers instead of parliamentary nomination documents.





And in Luangeni Constituency, independent candidates Ronald Jere, Maxwell Banda and Charles Zulu, alongside Socialist Party candidate Ernest Zulu and UPND candidate Moses Moyo, all successfully filed their nominations.



Chipata Legacy May 20 2026